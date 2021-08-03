25 years of National Night Out in Broome County

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- National Night Out Against Drugs and Crime Celebration came back to Broome County for the 25th year Tuesday, Aug. 3.

For this year, the theme was titled "Better Together."

"A community is a number of individuals. But once we come together and we get to learn each other, then we are no longer individuals, we are a community and together we can take care of ourselves," said Cynthia Kirk, a National Night Out coordinator. "We can keep ourselves safe. That's what the whole night is about."

Attendees were treated to free food, games and vendors, such as those for health services, financial readiness training and job openings.

"It's good that it's going and I hope that it continues to go," said Kirk. "I hope that the next generation grabs it up and keeps it going for another 25 years."

Around the nation on Tuesday, roughly 16,000 communities had a similar event just like this one.