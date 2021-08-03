A WWII ‘Rosie’ takes on new struggle making pandemic masks

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Having helped vanquish the Nazis during World War II, Mae Krier, 95, of Levittown, Bucks County, went to work fighting COVID-19. Krier is an original “Rosie the Riveter,” a catchall referencing the women who flooded factories and shipyards during World War II to build the planes, ships, and bombs needed to thwart Hitler’s Germany and a bellicose Japan. An actual riveter at the Boeing Aircraft Co. in Seattle starting in 1943, she for years sewed Rosie bandannas while lobbying for recognition for her sisters in armaments. When the pandemic hit, Krier switched to making masks with the same distinctive look, harnessing the World War II can-do spirit.