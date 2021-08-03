Broome County Parks named finalist for PetSafe ‘Bark for Your Park’ grant

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services has been named a finalist in the PetSafe "Bark for Your Park" grant contest.

Broome County Parks is one of 30 finalists competing for a $25,000 award that will help build a new dog park in the north end of Otsiningo Park.

Broome County Executive Jason Garner told 12 News that he remembers taking his own dog to the park 15 years ago and wished there was a space where they were allowed to be let off the leash.

"Too bad there isn't someplace you can take your dogs off a leash because this is a huge park and a lot of open space and it would be great to do something like that," he said. "So 15 years later I'm excited to announce today that we have an opportunity to create a park exactly for this purpose."

Starting Tuesday, anyone over the age of 18 can vote once per day for Broome County.

Voting ends Aug. 31 and the top ten vote-getters all receive some amount of grant funding.