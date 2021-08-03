Election body targets Bolsonaro after he fails to show fraud

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — After years of attacking Brazil’s voting system as susceptible to fraud, President Jair Bolsonaro has ignored a deadline from the nation’s electoral court to present proof of his claims. And the election authority, in turn, approved opening an investigation of Bolsonaro for his claims. Bolsonaro has alleged that Brazil’s electronic voting system isn’t reliable and makes it impossible to audit results. As such, he has backed a constitutional amendment that would make a printed receipt of each vote visible to the voter before being deposited in a sealed container for subsequent review, if necessary. The electoral court has rebuffed his claims as baseless, saying the system is trustworthy and there are several means of checking results.