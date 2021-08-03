Exploring neglected Native American stone landscapes

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Old curving stone walls, rock cairns, underground chambers, standing stones and other rock landscapes, long dismissed as agricultural field clearing, ice houses or colonial root cellars, are increasingly being identified as sacred Native American sites in origin, sometimes going back thousands of years and often containing precise astronomical alignments. Though concentrated in New England, eastern Pennsylvania is making waves in this new archaeological reckoning. One of the most impressive stone landscapes is on a wooded property east of Reading. One ridge features a complex —some would say artistic — group of cairns, walls, a curved-row platform, a terrace and other formations spread out over 14 acres.