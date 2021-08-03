German Greens say they’ll meet Paris climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — With less than two months before Germany holds an election, the environmentalist Green party has announced a 10-point plan that puts the Paris climate accord’s goal at the heart of its election program. Among the measures proposed is the creation of a dedicated Climate Ministry that would have the power to veto government decisions which don’t comply with the 2015 Paris Agreement’s target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius. The party also wants to sharply expand renewable energy, phase out fossil fuels faster and introduce speed limits on highways. The Greens are trailing the center-right Union bloc in opinion polls. But they have a strong chance of being part of the next governing coalition in Germany.