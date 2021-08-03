Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer’s five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Escobar’s two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers’ lead to 2-0. He followed that up by sending a 421-foot drive to right against Nick Mears in the seventh. Escobar also walked twice to reach base on each of his four plate appearances. This marked his first home game for the Brewers since Milwaukee acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead, two-run single to highlight a five-run rally in the ninth inning that carried the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-5 victory against the Washington Nationals. Trailing 3-2, the Phillies started the winning rally when Ronald Torreyes and Travis Jankowski opened the ninth with singles off Gabe Klobosits (0-1). Jean Segura doubled off Wander Suero to tie the game and Realmuto singled to put the Phillies ahead. Alec Bohm added an RBI single for a four-run lead. Carter Kieboom hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth before Ian Kennedy recorded his 17th save and first with the Phillies since being acquired from Texas.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is out indefinitely with a knee sprain. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was listed as week-to-week on the injury report, so his status for Philadelphia’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh on Aug. 12 is uncertain. The Eagles moved up two spots in the first round to select Smith with the No. 10 overall pick. Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Alabama, becoming the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.