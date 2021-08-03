High pressure remains stationary over the region

TUESDAY: Filtered sun through upper-level clouds. High of 76 (72-79). Winds light.



TUESDAY NIGHT: Few clouds early. Patchy fog late. Low of 55 (53-58). Winds light.



WEDNESDAY: High clouds filtering the sun. Few cumulus clouds mixing in during the afternoon. High of 78 (75-80). Low of 55. Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Dry weather continues across the Southern Tier today as a high pressure remains overhead. Later in the day, the sun may become filtered out as some upper-level clouds move into the region from the southeast.



This quiet and dry pattern persists for the next few days as the high pressure doesn't budge. Models have also become a little bit more clear over the last 24 hours with where exactly precipitation associated with a stationary front will be setting up. Thankfully, it the rain will stay off to our east in New England. First real chance of widespread rain returns to the area on Saturday however with scattered summer time storms.