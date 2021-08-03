Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (AP) — Tenants are turning up at housing courts hoping for last-minute reprieves from looming evictions after the federal eviction ban ended over the weekend. Also there are landlords who, frustrated with the slow pace of federal help and with bills to pay, just want their apartments back. Scenes like this are playing out from North Carolina to Virginia to Ohio and beyond as the eviction system, which saw a dramatic drop in cases before the federal moratorium expired, rumbled back into action Monday. Activists fear millions will be tossed onto the streets as the delta variant of the coronavirus surges.