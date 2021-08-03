Professor, team probe flooding risks in Conemaugh watershed

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The earthen dam in the Litttle Conemaugh River has sat in ruins since the breach in May of 1889 let loose 20 million tons of water into the valley, destroying much of Johnstown. But for four years, scientific measuring devices have hung suspended, tracking the rise and fall of water levels for four years. Researchers are trying to figure out how much water can enter that watershed before the rivers rise and flood. They hope that will provide insight into what happened in 1889, as well as the level of risk for a major weather-related event Johnstown faces today.