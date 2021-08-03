Roadwork firm to pay $20M in workers’ retirement theft case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A major Pennsylvania heavy equipment contractor is agreeing to pay restitution of more than $20 million over allegations it illegally diverted retirement money and other benefits from its workers. State College-based Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. pleaded no contest to four counts of theft at the Centre County Courthouse on Tuesday. It’s also agreeing to have a court-appointed corporate monitor perform oversight. State prosecutors say the company’s illegal actions affected 1,267 current and former workers, cutting into their retirement funds. Hawbaker is an excavation, highway construction and quarry business. The company says it’s glad to have the matter concluded but it maintains it followed all fringe benefits rules.