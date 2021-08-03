Spirit cancels half its flights; American also struggling

It’s another difficult travel day for passengers booked on Spirit Airlines. The budget airline canceled more than half its schedule for Tuesday by early evening. It’s the third straight day of extremely high cancellation numbers at Spirit. A spokesman says Spirit is dealing with problems created by bad weather, system outages and staffing shortages. American Airlines is also scrambling. It has canceled more than 10% of its flights for Tuesday. Both Spirit and American have been struggling with widespread delays and cancellations since the weekend, and customers who call the airlines are getting stuck on hold for hours.