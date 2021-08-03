Unbreakable bond: Army vets reunite after decades apart

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Army veterans Dave Scott and Phil Cummings hadn’t seen each other for 43 years since the two finished their service in the Marshall Islands in 1978. Scott and Cummings were comrades in a dangerous endeavor on the Enewetak Atoll from October 1977 to April 1978. They were assisting with ridding the islands of nuclear waste from years of bomb testing during the early stages of the Cold War. This week, after reconnecting with Scott over the internet three years ago, Cummings, of Rathdrum, Idaho, traveled to Altoona to see his old friend. “We’re excited about seeing each other,” Scott said Friday morning. Cummings chimed in with an observation, “I think he’s in better shape than I am,” and the two laughed.