US will review oil and gas leasing program in Alaska refuge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management is moving ahead with a new environmental review of oil and gas leasing in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. This comes after Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said she found deficiencies in a prior review that provided a basis for the first lease sale on the refuge’s coastal plain earlier this year. The federal land agency said Tuesday it is opening a public process to determine the scope of the review and to identify the major issues related to a leasing program. Conservationists welcomed news of the review but also asked that Congress repeal the provisions of law calling for lease sales.