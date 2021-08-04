A day at the fair and a vaccination: Otsego County works to get vaccine rate up

MORRIS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Health Department is using its county's fair to vaccinate more people.

Amid a rise in community transmission of COVID-19, to what the CDC is calling a "substantial level", the health department is offering the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the county fair.

Laura Bryant is a licensed practical nurse at the Otsego County Health Department and said the clinic is an important step in saving lives.

"We would love to see people come out because another vaccinated person is another safe person," she said.

Lisa Jones is the fair manager and said when the county asked if they could host a vaccine clinic during the fair, it was an easy answer.

"That was us basically saying that we're going to do our part," she said. "We want people to get vaccinated and come out [because] we're going to do it here."

The Otsego County Health Department will be providing vaccines again on Friday, but are at the fair daily to answer any questions or address any concerns that people may have with the vaccine.