Attack targeting acting Afghan defense minister left 8 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Authorities say an attack in an upscale neighborhood of Afghanistan’s capital that targeted the country’s acting defense minister has left at least eight people dead and 20 wounded. Officials say a powerful explosion followed by a gun battle between Afghan security forces and insurgents took place Tuesday night. It appeared the guesthouse of acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was targeted but Mohammadi was not hurt. Mohammadi’s Jamiat-e-Islami party was told the minister was not in the guesthouse and his family had been safely evacuated. Authorities say all four attackers were shot and killed after five hours of fighting. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.