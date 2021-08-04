Chenango County man arrested on rape charges

(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff's Office announced it arrested a Village of Sherburne, N.Y. man on sex-related charges on Aug. 3.

According to a news release, the Sheriff's Office charged 44-year-old Jason L. Fowlston with rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Authorities said the arrest "stemmed from a complaint received involving an alleged forcible rape of a person under the age of 17 multiple times over the course of several months."

The Sheriff's Office said Fowlston is being held at its facility awaiting arraignment.