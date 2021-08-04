China seals city as its worst virus outbreak in a year grows

BEIJING (AP) — China’s worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago has escalated with dozens more cases around the country. One city is being sealed off and local officials blamed for lax pandemic measures will be punished. Since the initial outbreak was tamed last year, China’s people lived virtually free of the virus, with extremely strict measures stamping out small flareups. Now, the country is on high alert as a cluster of cases caused by the delta variant touched at least 17 provinces. After a hotspot grew from one city near a famed scenic area, officials issued an order that no one, whether tourist or resident, could leave.