EXPLAINER: How sport climbing reached the Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sport climbing has made its Olympic debut, giving the world a chance to see just how physically demanding it can be. A mix of speed, strength and agility, the sport has opened a few eyes through two days of qualifying and will become even more intense in the finals. Competitive climbing began in the 1980s and moved indoors to avoid any negative environmental impact. The sport gained some structure with the creation of the International Federation of Sport Climbing in 2007. It has gained popularity in recent years with movies like Free Solo, a TV deal with ESPN and the social media prowess of its climbers.