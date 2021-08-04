Indonesia surpasses 100,000 deaths amid new virus wave

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has surpassed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, a grim milestone in a country struggling with its worst pandemic wave fueled by the delta variant. It took 14 months for Indonesia to exceed the 50,000 death mark at the end of May, and just over nine weeks to double it. The Health Ministry recorded 1,747 new deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, an independent data group has reported that since the beginning of June, more than 2,800 people have died during self-isolation at home. Some of those deaths are reflected in official figures but others are not. Indonesia’s per capita death rate is one of the worst in the region, second only to Myanmar.