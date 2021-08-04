Skip to Content

Kids and cars: Today’s teens in no rush to start driving

New
4:48 pm National News from the Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Automakers are facing a challenge with the newest generation of drivers: The teenagers of today aren’t in a hurry to get their first car, let alone a driver’s license. Statistics show that over the last three decades the percentage of 18-year-olds with drivers’ licenses has dropped nearly 20%. To address the disinterest, manufacturers are keying in on the features that attract teen drivers. It means upgraded electronics, hybrid and electric technology, and constant connectivity.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content