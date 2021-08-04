Millennial Money: How to handle mixed-income friendships

You and your friends likely have different amounts of money to spend on dinners, movies and other social activities. One friend may think nothing of dropping $50 on a concert ticket, while another may need that cash for bills. So how can friends manage these differences as they reenter the expensive world of socializing? With planning and empathy. Friends with less money, reflect on your priorities so you know which activities to spend money on and which to skip. Friends with more money, avoid judgment and give your buddies time to plan for pricey hangouts. And everyone, practice discussing money so these situations become easier to navigate.