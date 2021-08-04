Seasonable temperatures return to the Southern Tier

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sunshine. Partly cloudy skies develop in the afternoon. High of 78 (74-81). Winds light out of the east.



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Patchy fog late. Low of 53 (48-54). Winds light.



THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. More clouds east. High of 79 (77-82). Low of 57. Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

More nice weather is on tap for Wednesday. Very similar to yesterday, the Southern Tier will be dealing with filtered sunshine for the majority of the day. Only difference might be just a few more fair-weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon hours.



The forecast has continued to trend towards the drier end of the spectrum. As of this morning, it doesn't look like there will be any rain in the forecast until the humidity starts to build in over the weekend. Once the available moisture settles into the region, it will help fuel summertime thunderstorms and that is more or less the story of the last half of the 7-day forecast.