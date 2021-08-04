Seattle mayoral primary sets up fight between liberal camps

SEATTLE (AP) — Voters in Seattle’s mayoral primary set up a choice between candidates representing the political divide between activist-left residents and more moderate progressives in one of the nation’s most liberal cities. Former City Council member Bruce Harrell was leading all candidates in early returns Tuesday. Harrell has called for hiring more police officers to stem a rise in shootings and is endorsed by the business community. The top two finishers in the nonpartisan race advance to the November election. He will likely face City Council President M. Lorena González in the general election. González, who was finishing in second place, has been critical of Seattle’s police and has called for reform of a department that is under federal supervision.