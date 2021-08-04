State business growth discussed at Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce hosted its fourth Annual Legislative Breakfast event for business leaders Wednesday morning at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Binghamton.

Followed by roundtable discussions with elected officials, the event featured keynote speaker Michael Hendrix. He is the State and Local Policy Director for the Manhattan Institute kick-started the program to speak on how the community can prepare for growth by utilizing free-market solutions, to ensure the business's voice is heard.

Hendrix said at the breakfast, "New York can and should be leading the future, and that should start right here in Binghamton. There's no reason why our leaders and leadership can't be the people who point New York toward that future."

This event is a way for businesses to get directly involved with the community.