Take your mark at The Retro Run 5k! Details here

Get your running shoes ready because The Retro Run 5k is coming to the Southern Tier!

The race originally named the "Sun Run 5k" kicks off Aug. 14 beginning at 9 a.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena under its new name, "The Retro Run 5k." This race is the 3rd race of the 2020 Empire Road Race Series.

Race Director Brittany Ryan said the race is based on the popular 1970's Sun Run race.

"It used to attract over 1,500 participants, so we're bringing that back that's why we've called it The Retro Run sort of a throwback theme for the race," she said.

The Retro Run is not only for competitive runners, family and friends are encouraged to walk or run along the sidewalks of the racecourse. Ryan said Binghamton has a rich running community history and it was only right to bring back this race.

"Our mission is to get everyone out here running, even bring new people into the running community that may not be involved already and just bring fun events to the area," Ryan said.

After the 5k, there will be a post-race celebration with a live DJ, refreshments, and prizes. Synergy Athletics is also giving away a gift certificate for the runner who is "best dressed." Runners are asked to use their imagination to design an ultra-groovy super retro running outfit for the race.

Net proceeds from the race will be donated to the John Dowd Memorial Scholarship Fund. Ryan told 12 News Dowd was a prominent figure in the community and this fund offers tuition assistance to local students.

"The scholarship raises money for financial assistance for students elementary up through high school ages that are in the catholic schools of Broome County school district," Ryan said.

Registration for the race is $30. The last day to register is Aug. 7. You can register for The Retro Run 5k by clicking here.

To stay up to date on this fun-filled event, visit The Retro Run 5k Facebook Page or website.