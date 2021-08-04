Wildfires burn for 8th day in coastal areas of Turkey

MARMARIS, Turkey (AP) — Wildfires are burning in Turkey’s Mediterranean region for an eighth day, prompting the evacuation of at least one more neighborhood. Scorching heat, low humidity and strong winds have fed the fires, which so far have killed eight people and forced villagers to evacuate their homes and livestock. Local forestry officials said fires continued to burn on Wednesday in six locations in the seaside province of Mugla. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government is under criticism for its inability to put down the fires, but the minister of agriculture and forestry tweeted that 160 fires in 34 provinces had been brought under control while 14 continued to rage in five provinces.