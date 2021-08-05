Coast Guard searching for plane with 6 on board in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane in the area around southeast Alaska’s Misty Fjords National Monument. Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow says the Coast Guard received an initial notification around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. He says the location of the emergency beacon put it in the Misty Fjords area, northeast of Ketchikan. He says the Coast Guard was told by the plane’s operator that six people were on board, including five passengers. He didn’t have details on when the plane took off. He says Coast Guard responders were dispatched.