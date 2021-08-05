Dodgers sign Hamels, add depth to depleted rotation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four-time All-Star Cole Hamels has signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers through the end of the season, adding more depth to a pitching staff that has been racked with injuries. Hamels held a tryout for teams last month. The left-hander will report to the Dodgers’ spring training complex in Arizona to get further stretched out before joining the big league club. Hamels will be going into his 16th season. He has a career record of 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and 2,560 strikeouts in 423 games.