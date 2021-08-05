Fall is right around the corner: The Cider Mill is open

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Cider Mill in Endicott has reopened for the season.

This year, unlike last, visitors are able to walk through the entire mill to see the cider get pressed and the donuts get made. For theatre fans, The Cider Mill Stage will also be back this season.

Assistant Manager Brent Natzle said he is excited about the Cider Mill reopening.

"We closed a couple of days early last year due to COVID, people are excited that we're open and that COVID didn't shut us down for the season again this year, and it's just an exciting day," says Natzle

You can keep up to date with the Cider Mill by going to their Facebook page by clicking here.

It will be open until Dec. 1.