Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies extended their winning streak to four games with a 9-5 win over the Washington Nationals. Philadelphia is 55-53 and two games over .500 for the first time since July 18, when it was 47-45. The Phillies entered the contest 1 ½ games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets. Rhys Hoskins also homered and drove in three runs, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and the Phillies turned an early 3-0 deficit into an easy win. Luis García homered twice for the Nationals. Philadelphia goes for a four-game sweep Thursday.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Devin Williams worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his first career save. Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds went 2 of 2, walked twice and scored both of the Pirates’ runs. The Brewers won two of three from the Pirates and remained 7 1/2 games ahead of Cincinnati in the NL Central.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — If you’re looking for stars during Hall of Fame enshrinement week, concentrate on the museum itself and the inductions this weekend. You won’t find many, if any, stars playing Thursday night when the NFL preseason begins with Dallas playing Pittsburgh. Indeed, with the number of preseason games reduced from four to three, with the exception of the Cowboys and Steelers, the opportunity to see the big names on the field will be diminished further. For Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, the Hall of Fame game carries importance as a trial for guys on the back end of the roster, and for backups at key positions.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have signed nine-year veteran center Andre Drummond. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Drummond joins Philadelphia after splitting the 2020-21 season with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6-foot-10, 279-pound Drummond will wear No. 1 for the Sixers. He appeared in 46 games (all starts) last season and averaged 14.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 27.0 minutes per outing. He was one of just three NBA players, including new teammate Joel Embiid, to average a point-rebound double-double as well as one steal and one block.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jakob Glesnes, Daniel Gazdag and Sergio Santos each scored in the first half and the Philadelphia Union cruised past Toronto FC 3-0. Philadelphia won for just the second time in its last eight matches — snapping a three-game winless streak. Toronto is 2-1-3 under interim coach Javier Perez, who took over July 4 after Chris Armas was fired in the wake of a six-game losing streak. Glesnes headed in Gazdag’s corner kick in the 12th minute to open the scoring. Gazdag made it 2-0 in the 33rd on a penalty kick for his first MLS goal. Three minutes later, Santos scored on a breakaway by racing to José Martínez’s through ball and slotting it inside the far post.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA will host Villanova on Nov. 12 for the first time in 11 years. The nonconference game is part of a home-and-home series finalized between the two schools. The Bruins, who advanced to the Final Four last season, will go to Philadelphia to face the Wildcats during the 2023-24 season. UCLA has not finalized its nonconference schedule but it has already announced games against Gonzaga in the Empire Classic on Nov. 23 and North Carolina on Dec. 18 at the CBS Sports Classic. Both will be in Las Vegas.