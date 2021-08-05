Pennsylvania to dedicate more support to lower maternal mortality rate

HARRISBURG (WBNG) -- Recent data shows that the United States ranks last among 10 countries in maternal mortality rate.

The other countries are all of similar wealth and developmental levels, but the concern that has been risen by Pennsylvania's executive arm have to do with the rise in deaths.

Shannon Brown is a doula based in the Southern Tier and said Thursday that the number of deaths during childbirth is an issue that desperately needs addressing.

"It's super concerning because our country has a wealth of knowledge and a wealth of information. If you think about it historically, women have always supported other women during birth and that's a huge part of the birthing process," she said.

