Police allege Hillsong founder concealed child sex abuse

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police say the founder of the Sydney-based global Hillsong Church, Brian Houston, has been charged with concealing child sex offenses. They say detectives served Houston’s lawyers with a notice for him to appear in a Sydney court on Oct. 5 for allegedly concealing a serious indictable offense. He professed his innocence and said he will defend himself against the charges. Houston suggested the charges related to allegations that his preacher father, Frank Houston, had abused a young boy over several years in the 1970s. A government inquiry found in 2015 that he did not tell police that his father was a child sex abuser.