Realmuto, Hoskins help streaking Phils rally past Nats 7-6

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals to complete a four-game sweep. The Phillies have won five straight overall and moved within one-half game of the NL East-leading New York Mets, who travel to Philadelphia for a three-game series beginning Friday. Philadelphia is three games over .500 for the first time since May 14. Realmuto tied the game with his double to the right-center field gap against closer Kyle Finnegan. Two batters later, Hoskins doubled to left-center to score two more.