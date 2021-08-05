Rumble Ponies take game four of series with Portland, 4-3

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) --

Final Score:

Sea Dogs - 3 (48-31), Rumble Ponies - 4 (34-45)

Hayden Senger hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd to give Binghamton the early lead. While Adam Oller threw seven scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts on the night, as the Rumble Ponies win their fourth game in their last five, and take a 3-1 series lead over Portland.

Game five against the Sea Dogs will be Friday, August 5. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.