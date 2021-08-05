Sudanese court sentences 6 to death for killing protesters

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese court has sentenced to death six members of the country’s s paramilitary forces convicted of killing six people at a pro-democracy student protest in central Sudan two years ago. The judge in the case said in his opening statement on Thursday that school and university students had taken to the streets of Obeid, in North Kordofan province, in a peaceful rally on July 29, 2019. However, they were intercepted by members of the Rapid Support Forces, who beat them with sticks and whips. The judge says that when the students responded by hurling stones, the paramilitary troops opened fire, killing six people.