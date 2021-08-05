Suit: ‘Abandoned’ man dies in hospital waiting room

A wrongful-death suit says a Pennsylvania hospital “abandoned” a 72-year-old man in an emergency department waiting room for two hours even though his vital signs showed he required immediate medical attention. Surveillance video released Thursday shows that staff at WellSpan York Hospital walked by Terry Odoms a dozen times, evidently failing to notice he was unconscious in his wheelchair. Lawyers for Odoms’ family blame severe hospital understaffing. WellSpan, a regional health network with eight hospitals and 20,000 employees, declined comment on the allegations but calls his death a “tragic situation.”