Warm and sunny across the Twin Tiers

THURSDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High of 79 (75-82). Winds out of the north, northwest at 3-8 mph.



THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Valley fog late. Low of 54 (50-56). Winds light.



FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High of 85 (79-86). Low of 64. Winds out of the south at 3-8 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

More nice weather across the Southern Tier this Thursday as the region will be observing a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer than Wednesday.



Warm air arrives for Friday as temperatures jump into the 80s. It will not be until Saturday though when the humidity starts to build in. With newly available moisture, there is the potential for afternoon thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.