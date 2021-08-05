Watchdog: No evidence Giuliani had Clinton probe inside info

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general says it did not find evidence that FBI agents shared inside information about the Hillary Clinton email investigation with Rudy Giuliani. The question of whether anyone had leaked information to Giuliani arose after the former New York mayor said in a television appearance in October 2016 that then-candidate Donald Trump had “some pretty big surprises” in the coming days. Two days later the FBI director at the time, James Comey, revealed that the FBI would reopen the Clinton email investigation following the discovery of new emails. But an inspector general probe found no evidence that Giuliani had inside information.