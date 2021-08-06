Asian stocks sink as investors watch for US jobs data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rose to a high as investors wait for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the biggest global economy. Shanghai and Seoul declined while Tokyo advanced and Hong Kong was flat. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained after investors were encouraged by a decline in U.S. unemployment claims. They were watching for Friday’s monthly employment report for an indication of how new disease flareups and renewed anti-disease curbs might be affecting hiring and wages.