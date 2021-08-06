Central Asian leaders worried by turmoil in Afghanistan

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan (AP) — The leaders of five ex-Soviet Central Asian nations have voiced concern about instability possibly spilling out of Afghanistan and discussed ways to coordinate their response to potential security threats. Friday’s summit in Turkmenistan came as Russian heavy bombers struck mock targets in joint drills with Uzbekistan. The leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan met in Turkmenbashi on the Caspian Sea to talk about the regional challenges. The fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s government forces has escalated as U.S. and NATO troops complete their pullout from the country. Russia, which has a security pact with Central Asian nations, has pledged to provide military assistance to fend off potential threats.