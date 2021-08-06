China pledges 2 billion vaccines globally through year’s end

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged 2 billion doses of Chinese vaccines would be supplied to the world through this year, an increase that would add to the country’s efforts as the largest global exporter. Xi’s announcement was delivered at a vaccine forum China hosted virtually. The figure likely includes the 770 million doses China has already donated or exported already and it’s not clear if it includes a COVAX agreement for Chinese producers to supply 550 million doses. Xi also promised to donate $100 million to the UN-backed COVAX program, which aims to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.