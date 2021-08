Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a passing shower. Wind: Light Low: 61-67



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Some clouds drift around the area this evening, but we remain dry. Overnight will be mild with variable clouds and clear sky mixed. Lows stay in the 60s.



This weekend will be unsettled, but neither day will feature all day rainfall. Some folks may miss out on rain altogether. The chance of showers or a few storms is 30% each day.