Germany: Extremism probe for driver who caused 13 crashes

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say that a Polish man detained on suspicion of causing more than a dozen traffic accidents is being investigated for possible extremist motives. Police said on Friday that witnesses reported seeing the driver of a Peugeot van crash into least 13 vehicles in the German capital and run several red lights. One woman suffered minor injuries in a crash. Officers were able to stop the 32-year-old driver in neighboring Brandenburg state. Police said the man, who wasn’t named for privacy reasons, made references to Norwegian right-wing extremist Anders Breivik after he was detained. German tabloid B.Z. reported that the driver of the van claimed to have taken drugs and referred to himself as a “Knight Templar.”