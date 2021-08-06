Google founder gets New Zealand residency, raising questions

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Google co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, officials confirmed, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country. Immigration New Zealand said Page first applied for residency in November under a special visa open to people with at least 10 million New Zealand dollars ($7 million) to invest. Immigration New Zealand noted that while Page had become a resident, he didn’t have permanent residency status and remained subject to certain restrictions. Forbes on Friday ranked Page as the world’s sixth-wealthiest person, with a fortune of $117 billion.