Hate crime charges filed in Puerto Rico transgender killing

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three men in Puerto Rico have been charged with hate crimes after authorities accused them of using a paintball gun to shoot at a transgender woman who was later found dead. The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that the men recognized the victim from social media posts that identified her as a man who allegedly entered a women’s bathroom at a restaurant in February 2020. Police have identified her as Alexa Negrón Luciano. The federal charges are the first ones filed in the case, with two of the suspects also facing obstruction of justice charges. No one has been charged in the killing.