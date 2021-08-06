Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat Dallas 16-3 in the first NFL preseason game in two years. Last season’s exhibition games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So maybe the enthusiastic crowd was an indication that even for a match between teams using very few regulars, the hunger for pro football has not faded. Or maybe it was simply a matter of two of the league’s most popular franchises being on the field in the Hall of Fame game, regardless of how many backups were in action.

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals to complete a four-game sweep. The Phillies have won five straight overall and moved within one-half game of the NL East-leading New York Mets, who travel to Philadelphia for a three-game series beginning Friday. Philadelphia is three games over .500 for the first time since May 14. Realmuto tied the game with his double to the right-center field gap against closer Kyle Finnegan. Two batters later, Hoskins doubled to left-center to score two more.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez and Joey Votto hit three-run homers in Cincinnati’s six-run second inning, powering the Reds to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series. Jonathan India also went deep and pitcher Sonny Gray helped himself with two hits as second-place Cincinnati gained a half-game on idle NL Central-leader Milwaukee and a full game on San Diego, which has a three-game lead over the Reds for the second wild-card slot. The Brewers lead Cincinnati by seven games. Gray gave up six hits and four runs with two walks and seven strikeouts in five innings. Jeff Hoffman and Justin Wilson combined for three scoreless relief innings before Mychal Givens pitched the ninth for his first save.

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Tom Hovasse spoke about the unthinkable when he was hired as the head coach of Japan’s women’s basketball team. The Durango, Colorado, native said he would have his team playing for gold at the Tokyo Games against the U.S. Hovasse says many thought he was crazy. Not anymore. Japan is one win away from the gold medal game. The first foreign-born head coach of Japan’s national team already has made history, leading Japan to the medal round for the first time in its history. Japan joins an elite group in the semifinals. The U.S. is going for a seventh straight gold medal,. France won silver at the 2012 London Games. Serbia won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.