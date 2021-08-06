Johnson City woman sentenced to prison for murder

(WBNG) -- The Chenango County District Attorney's Office said a Johnson City woman was sentenced for murder in court Friday.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Gillet was sentenced to an indeterminate prison sentence of 18 years to life.

Gillet plead guilty to murder in the second degree on May 10, 2021.

In October 2020, Gillet was arrested after officers responded to a report of shots fired on Gould Drive in the Village of Sherburne.

Police found John Ryan of Sherburne, N.Y. dead and recovered a shotgun at the scene of the crime.