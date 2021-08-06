Life Choices Center garage sale provides baby items for those in need

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Life Choices Center hosted a garage sale where baby items could be picked up for free by those in need.

The non-profit has a mission of providing material and emotional resources and a safe space to those who are experiencing unplanned pregnancy.

Friday the organization gave away donated item such as diapers, play sets and clothing as well as hosting local family planning and support agencies. Attendees were provided free reusable bags to shop with and were encouraged to take advantage of the resources provided.

Executive Director Michelle Brown told 12 News that Life Choices and other non-profits are vital to the local area.

"We all benefit richly when this community is supported and [we must] be able to help out people when they have a need, in the way that they have the need," Brown said.

All of Life Choices Center's resources are completely free. For a full list of services visit their website here.