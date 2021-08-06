New York State Sheriffs’ Association calls on Governor Cuomo to resign

(WBNG) -- On August 6, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office Facebook page posted a statement from the New York State Sheriffs' Association.

In the statement, the association refers to Attorney General James' report as a reason behind its decision to call on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign from his position.

The statement mentions the bravery of those women who have voiced their side of the story as the governor is "one of the most powerful men in the country -- especially since he is known for ruthless and brutal retaliation."

The governor has denied allegations against him in the attorney general's report.

The full statement from the New York State Sheriffs' Association can be found below.